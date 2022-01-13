I was placed in an inpatient program during my last year of high school, where group therapy centered on topics that often felt irrelevant and introduced anxiety as I failed to fit in. I started purging after my food choices were stigmatized as unhealthy and morphed into the kind of patient the program wanted me to be — developing negative thoughts about my body and worth. I didn’t know it, but Jones explained that I was masking, or copying neurotypical behavior, to camouflage my neurodivergence. This can trigger disordered eating in neurodivergent people as we mimic problematic social norms. It can also lead to burnout, especially for those who are undiagnosed as neurodivergent or lack support.