Even if you fall within the standard American range, the perfect bra size might still be hard to nail down. Bra sizing is “counterintuitive,” said Ballman, the lingerie store owner. When people come into the store wearing the wrong size, she said, it’s often because they have a band that’s too big and a cup that’s too small. If you’re sizing yourself, or being sized by someone without proper training, you’ll probably go for what feels comfortable in the moment, she said, opting for a looser band because the bra feels tight. But while the looser band might feel more comfortable initially, Ballman said, it leaves your breasts unsupported.