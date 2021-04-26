The launch of Abortion on Demand was made possible by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s announcement earlier this month that doctors could distribute mifepristone — a drug taken with a hormone blocker called misoprostol to end an early pregnancy, up to 10 weeks’ gestation — by mail during the covid-19 pandemic. Before the announcement, the agency required health-care providers to distribute mifepristone to patients in person, at clinics, medical offices or hospitals, although patients were not required to actually take the drug in those locations — making it the only drug of the 20,000 the FDA regulates subject to such regulations, according to the American Civil Liberties Union.