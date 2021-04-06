Any of us could do this with one or two people or a larger group, making a list of what to ask for and starting small. A young professional might ask a friend who is skilled at photography to take a LinkedIn (or Tinder) photo; a parent might ask another family for a babysitting swap. Take notes before and after an “ask.” What helps you feel okay when asking — and even when hearing no? Then share these findings when you come together. The group can encourage each other to get outside of their comfort zones, preparing for career-related “asks” like promotions or raises, or other useful things like connections during a job search.