For parents who are offered leave, the fear of taking it can be potent. This is especially true for women, who inevitably shoulder the vast majority of the child-care responsibilities. In interviews with eight women who have been offered some form of parental leave during the pandemic, most said they chose to take far less than they were given or none at all. Even if they were encouraged by management to take time off, they worried they would be compared to the fathers — and employees without children.