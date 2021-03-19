Officials have said it is too early to determine a motive for the shootings, but the killings of six Asian women at three Asian spas have sent a frisson of fear and anger through Asian American communities across the country, especially during a year of escalating verbal and physical attacks. Advocates say workers at Asian spas are particularly vulnerable, given that they are usually low-wage workers who are often monolingual in a language other than English. The hypersexualization of Asian and Asian American women puts female spa workers at even greater risk.