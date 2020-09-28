Wilson believes that the stakes are high in terms of what Barrett’s nomination means for the politicization of the court and potential decisions that could influence her own life and those of other women. And that’s why she showed up to the protest on Sunday. “As a country, we’re in a really critical place,” she says. “After the passing of RBG, there was a moment of kind of dread in knowing what that could potentially mean, and that was realized with the announcement of Trump’s nomination.”