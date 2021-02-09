The environment does not bode well for Black women in particular, who are disproportionately at risk for cyber-harassment. And, according to Mahaffey and other Black women in tech who spoke to The Lily, that holds up on Clubhouse. As Chow put it, Clubhouse is structured to mimic the power dynamics in American culture that already punish Black and Brown people for being vocal and authentic. As Vanity Fair reports, the main problem lies in the “murky” moderation in the app: Racist, misogynistic and extreme views might go more easily unchecked there than on, say, Twitter.