In 1982, Brenda Berkman, armed with a law degree from New York University, sued the FDNY to become a firefighter. After she won her suit, she and 40 women were able to join the city’s force. But on the job, she said, they still had to deal with problems such as harassment and assault and having equipment sabotaged. She was forced out, she said, and successfully sued to be reinstated. (Berkman’s experience and that of other FDNY female pioneers was documented in the 2006 PBS documentary “Taking the Heat.”)