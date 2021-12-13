The research relied on self-reported salary data that more than 80,300 physicians submitted between 2014 and 2019 to Doximity, a “professional medical network for physicians” that claims to reach more than 80 percent of U.S. doctors. Researchers controlled for factors that may influence pay, including patient volume, specialty, practice location and hours worked, the study notes. It did not account for race or gender identity because Doximity does not collect that data, according to Ishani Ganguli, a primary care doctor and one of the study’s co-authors. (Prior research has found that White men in medicine earn more than men of other races and than all women, and that White women in medicine tend to earn more than women of other races.)