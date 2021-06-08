But it was May 2020, and returning to work brought with it coronavirus pandemic-particular stressors. As a full-time manager at a clothing store in Phoenix, she no longer had time to go on regular grocery runs for her elderly parents, who live nearby, to limit their possible exposure to the coronavirus. And when shoppers in the store she managed refused to wear masks or respect her personal space, she kept returning to one thought: If I catch the coronavirus, will I infect my parents?