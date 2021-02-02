Women also might feel alienated by the type of investing that takes place on r/wallstreetbets, said Terrance Odean, a professor of finance at the Haas School of Business at the University of California at Berkeley who has focused on gender. If you want to invest for retirement, or manage your financial portfolio, he said, you should find a different community. The subreddit r/wallstreetbets is about “betting,” he said, which appeals to men, particularly single men, far more than women, who tend to be more risk-averse.