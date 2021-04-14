The reported clots are rare in their severity and because they may require different treatment from other kinds of blood clots. Federal officials said symptoms include severe headache, abdominal pain, leg pain or shortness of breaks within three weeks of being vaccinated. The pause in reviewing the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is in part to “ensure that the health care provider community is aware of the potential for these adverse events and can plan for proper recognition and management due to the unique treatment required with this type of blood clot,” the CDC said.