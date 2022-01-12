Over the years, researchers have speculated on the existence of a “surgical personality”: traits considered more endemic to surgeons than other physicians, such as extroversion or neuroticism. But this perception has also been gendered, researchers note: One 2006 survey found that 22 percent of women considering careers in surgery said they were deterred by what they saw as “an old boys’ club.” Women who become surgeons also experience discrimination, sexual harassment and false assumptions about their abilities, according to the AAMC.