The bill would outlaw most abortions if the fetus’s heartbeat can be detected: a timeline of roughly six weeks, before many women are aware they’re pregnant, doctors say. The bill, which is the latest attempt by lawmakers in the Palmetto State to restrict abortion, was passed by the South Carolina Senate on Thursday and has been sent to the House, where it is expected to be passed quickly, reports the State. Gov. Henry McMaster (R) said he would sign the bill as soon as he can.