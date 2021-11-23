When the Supreme Court decided to take on Dobbs, the justices clearly wanted to rethink the viability standard established in Roe v. Wade, said Mary Ziegler, a professor of law at Florida State University who focuses on reproductive rights. Supreme Court precedent protects a person’s constitutional right to abortion before a fetus can survive outside of the womb, usually around 22 to 24 weeks. Before that point, states can’t implement any restrictions that present an “undue burden” for someone seeking an abortion. A total ban before viability at 15 weeks, like the one in Mississippi, would undermine Roe.