The pandemic hasn’t just left us alone to dwell on the negative, according to Franco — it’s also deprived us of many of the things that typically make us feel good about ourselves. In more normal times, she said, in-person interactions with friends provide an enormous amount of “identity affirmation.” Friends tend to affirm the version of ourselves we would most like to embody, Franco added, which is good for our self-esteem: If you spend a day with a friend, and you leave each other upbeat and laughing, you’ll probably feel better about yourself, knowing you made the other person happy.