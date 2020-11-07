Shwetha, a 37-year-old Indian American living in the suburbs of Greensboro, N.C. — a Democratic-leaning county in a swing state that has yet to be called for either candidate — had been checking Twitter nonstop all week. CNN or MSNBC had been playing on her television, on mute, as she worked from home. Back in 2016, Shwetha, who spoke on the condition that only her first name be used because she fears professional retaliation for speaking about politics, had been walking her dog shortly after Trump was elected president. She remembers a man in a truck driving past her and yelling “Trump 2016” out the window. “It was almost as if he couldn’t say a racial slur, but he could say this,” she says. “So there’s been a certain fear in the last four years.”