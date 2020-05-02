By then, we were in Hot Springs, Ark., at the national park, and venturing out made me anxious. We were healthy — we still are healthy — but we’d been at that book festival, and earlier that same week, while still in Houston, we’d been at an Elizabeth Warren rally with 2,000 others. Who knew what we might have picked up? We decided we needed to hunker down for a while. New York was fast becoming a hotspot, and anyway, with no house there, we couldn’t really stay long-term in a relative’s or friend’s driveway. All the public-lands closures made us wary of going off-grid, even though we’ve got solar panels and boondock as often as we can.