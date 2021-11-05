In 2019, when Democrats secured control of the governor’s mansion and both chambers of the Virginia legislature for the first time in over two decades, Virginia became a “haven” for abortion rights, known for its liberal legislation, said Amy Hagstrom Miller, chief executive of Whole Woman’s Health, a network of abortion clinics with two locations in Virginia. Now that Republicans have won the governor’s mansion and control of the House of Delegates, while Democrats keep control of the Senate, Virginia could try to bring back many of the restrictions that Democrats have worked to dismantle, or work to pass new bills that could reshape abortion care across the state.