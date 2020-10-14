“I think that when Amy Coney Barrett held up that blank white sheet of paper, it was very symbolic, because it seemed to me that she had decided coming into those hearings that she was going to provide no information on the questions that I think people really have a right to know about before a person is seated on the Supreme Court for life. I thought she was incredibly evasive, not only on Roe v. Wade, but on a number of things that she could have offered a straightforward answer on so that the American public could’ve been informed.”