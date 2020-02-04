For Ginsburg, that second piece was particularly salient. The justice recalled the “ancient days” when she entered law school. That was 1956, she said, and she was one of only nine other women in her class at Harvard Law School; she’d go on to become the first woman member of the Harvard Law Review. Joining a law review — a student-run journal that publishes work by professors, judges and other legal professionals — is seen as one of the most prestigious positions for law students. When Ginsburg transferred to Columbia Law two years later, she joined that law review, too.