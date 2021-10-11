How I spend the majority of my days: Every day is different. There are some things set in stone, for example: teaching students or seeing patients. If there’s breaking news, I may have anywhere between one to four CNN segments to cover. There may also be a Post article that I’m writing. In between this, I work on longer-term research projects around reducing health disparities and reimagining the future of public health. And I just wrote a book, published in July (it’s called “Lifelines: A Doctor’s Journey in the Fight for Public Health”).