In the beginning, I freelanced as a “blogger,” interviewing athletes and folks in the sports community, and that eventually led to a job running point on social media campaigns for a well-known athletic brand. I was also building my own personal brand, ROBINNYC, and teaching cycling classes at a local fitness studio on the side. During that time, I read a press article about Peloton in 2014 and decided to reach out to our chief executive and co-founder John Foley, because I knew his company would be the future of fitness. I auditioned and signed a contract within days, and was one of the first instructors to join the team.