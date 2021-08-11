When director Liesl Tommy was growing up in Cape Town, South Africa, her family used to spend weekends on Table Mountain, a flat-topped peak that overlooks the city. As a mixed-race family living under apartheid, they were restricted from going to the same schools, restaurants, movie theaters and churches as White people. But in nature, they could hike, swim and play together outside the control of the apartheid state, Tommy said. When the sun went down behind the mountains, her uncles would take out their guitars and play music around the fire.