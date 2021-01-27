Walker, the Virginia resident, says the shared experience of losing Jacob and their miscarried baby gave her and her husband a renewed perspective on how to parent their other children. “My husband carried emotional weight following the losses in a different way, but we realized that our children need both parents to show up in their lives and to protect and love them,” Walker says. “The grief and holes are always there, but we choose not to put the pressure on our living children to fill the holes of those that have passed. We wouldn’t be who we are without having gone through that.”