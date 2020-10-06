iO Tillett Wright’s recently released photography book, “Self Evident Truths: 10,000 Portraits of Queer America,” was no easy undertaking. Shot over a nearly 10-year period, the project includes 10,000 people from all 50 states — each identifying as anything other than 100 percent straight or cisgender. The black and white photos aim “to humanize a vast community through the simplicity of their faces, showing that we come in all shapes, sizes, races, and social strata, thus making it harder for people to discriminate against us.”