iO Tillett Wright’s recently released photography book, “Self Evident Truths: 10,000 Portraits of Queer America,” was no easy undertaking. Shot over a nearly 10-year period, the project includes 10,000 people from all 50 states — each identifying as anything other than 100 percent straight or cisgender. The black and white photos aim “to humanize a vast community through the simplicity of their faces, showing that we come in all shapes, sizes, races, and social strata, thus making it harder for people to discriminate against us.”

Tillett Wright is an artist, author and activist, whom you may recognize as a co-host of MTV’s “Catfish.” Below is a selection of 12 photographs from “Self Evident Truths,” including exclusive images of recognizable people such as late-night host Lilly Singh and actor Zoe Kravitz.

Lilly, 31, storyteller. (iO Tillett Wright)
Shaquia, 20. (iO Tillett Wright)
James, 26, sous-chef. (iO Tillett Wright)
Margaret Cho, 50, comedian. (iO Tillett Wright)
Elise, 30, artist. (iO Tillett Wright)
Chris, police officer. (iO Tillett Wright)
Zoe, 26, actor. (iO Tillett Wright)
Jim, 50, educator. (iO Tillett Wright)
Haley, 17, student. (iO Tillett Wright)
Douglas, 59, registered nurse. (iO Tillett Wright)
Azealia, 22, chef, stripper, exotic dancer, artist and genius. (iO Tillett Wright)
Dutchess, 62. (iO Tillett Wright)
