What led me to my current role: I knew early on that if I wasn’t doing something that I genuinely enjoyed, I wouldn’t be motivated to do it as well as I could, regardless of money. I have always loved travel and how it lets you answer some of the questions you may have about the rest of the world. Growing up, I moved a bit for my dad’s job — first to Seoul at the age of 4, and then to Wellington, New Zealand, five years later. We never transferred out of New Zealand, but there was always the chance we would, and I began prepping for these possible moves in my mind: What would life be like in Kenya? Or the Philippines? Or in any of these places where we could end up?