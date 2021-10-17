Welcome to The Work Day, a series that charts a single day in various women’s working lives — from gallery owners to stay-at-home parents to chief executives. In this installment, we hear from artist and gallery owner Marianne Angeli Rodriguez, who recorded a workday in July.
Name: Marianne Angeli Rodriguez
Age: 35
Location: Covington, La.
Job title: Artist and gallery owner
Previous jobs: Nail salon receptionist and technician; fashion public relations coordinator; independent clothing and jewelry designer; apparel factory coordinator; freelance illustrator
What led me to my current role: Always a creative, I took a few detours to arrive at my calling. As a first-generation immigrant, I was unable to secure work sponsorship, but this obstacle was the catalyst to becoming an artist and small-business owner.
How I spend the majority of my day: The majority of my day is spent attending to our customers, whether that’s visits to the gallery or responding to emails regarding orders. Packing and shipping orders is a regular task. The other half of my day is spent producing work in my studio. A few hours a day is dedicated to painting.
My workday
7:30 a.m.: Alarm goes off; I hit snooze once before getting up to have coffee. My morning routine includes quiet time, meditation/journaling, stretching, a morning jog and preparing for the workday.
11 a.m.: I open up shop at the gallery, switch all lights on, freshen up the space and burn palo santo. I have a brief meeting with my business partner/husband, attend to emails and check the status of any shipping/pickup orders.
11:30 a.m.: I begin painting in the studio, which is located in the back of the gallery.
12 p.m.: All pickups of orders are completed.
1:30 p.m.: Lunch break. I have veggie moussaka and rice pilaf leftovers from the night before, plus tangerines for snacking.
2:36 p.m.: I unpack a shipment of supplies and materials, then organize them in the office.
5:50 p.m.: I wash brushes and clean up the studio space. Then it’s time for cat care (two sister cats rescued from the restaurant next door live in the gallery/studio — I refresh their water and feed them, then clean their litter boxes). I prepare to close up the gallery by 6 p.m. and wrap up miscellaneous tasks.
6:45 p.m.: Head home.