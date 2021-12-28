And then I was hit by a car. I almost died. My body was broken. It took two years of daily physical therapy to get anywhere near the mobility I once took for granted. This experience fundamentally changed me again (of course it did, that’s what life does). It empowered me. Why? Because I now know what I am capable of. I know I am strong, incredibly strong. I know that “they” were wrong. All of them. About everything. And I try to remember that every day. I try to believe in myself. I try to channel the bravery I know I possess into my creative career.