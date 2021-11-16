10:30 a.m.: I arrive at the office, and I have plenty of administrative tasks to knock out before I see clients. I define any work that does not involve direct contact with a client as “administrative” and anything client-facing as “clinical.” Today’s administrative tasks include responding to emails, submitting claims to insurance providers, checking my income for October, calculating how much to pay myself vs. how much to save for taxes, finishing required reading for a class I take on Monday evenings and creating a treatment plan for a new client. A treatment plan summarizes the client’s presenting concerns (what they want to work on in therapy), outlines their goals for the therapeutic treatment, and describes the therapeutic interventions and tools I might use to support the client in their progress toward their goals.