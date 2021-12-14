My own passion for wine began after graduating from university in London and living in Paris for a few months to learn the language. Living with one of my closest friends, who was French and a real wine connoisseur, really opened my eyes to the different French wine regions, styles and the culture behind it. From then on, I was hooked. After moving to New York, I worked in marketing and PR in the fashion industry, but always kept coming back to wine. I took wine and food pairing classes after work, and slowly but surely, it started taking over my life. In 2015, I decided to fully commit, take sommelier and WSET lessons and make the official career change. I created my private wine education and events company, Vino Concierge, in 2017.