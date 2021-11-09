What led me to my current role: I really didn’t know what I wanted to do when I started college. I was pre-med for about three semesters, but I ended up changing to computer science because I was really struggling with pre-med, and my roommate happened to be taking a CS class that semester. It was a pretty steep learning curve — I actually ended up graduating with a bachelor’s of arts in psychology — but I was lucky enough to be able to get a software engineer role after graduating.