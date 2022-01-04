7:25 a.m.: The first truck arrives at the site, followed by several others. I make sure the crew is directing the trucks to dump the material in the correct area and that the dozer operator is grading the fill properly. The laborers help pull any miscellaneous debris out of the fill, like plastic pipes or rebar, which are not good for the fill. The roller operator uses a sheep’s foot roller to compact the fill, which creates a sturdy base for the roadway. Today, it is very crowded and congested. There isn’t much room for the dump trucks, so I have to make sure my crew is efficient at getting the trucks to dump and move out on the road again. It is also very dry and dusty, so I call the water truck to spray down the area to keep the dust down.