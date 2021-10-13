Just as Mr. Ronald leaves, Mr. James sits down. I have a soft spot for both of these men. They don’t wear wedding rings and don’t talk about their families, so I always try to make them smile and feel heard and known, even for just a minute. Mr. James always asks me, “What’s something you know for sure?” He will not take an answer if it is any amount of hesitation or caution. It has to be something you know down to the core of your being. It’s actually a very good question — it makes me think of at least one thing every day that I am absolutely sure of.