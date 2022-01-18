1-4 p.m.: My PA comes in the afternoon, and we work together to see patients in our clinic. These are patients who have been referred to us to have a procedure done or have already had their procedure and we are following up with next steps. This afternoon, I have a patient who I am really looking forward to seeing. She had an obstruction of one of the veins in her body and a put a stent in to relieve it. I can already tell when I see her that she seems much better than when I first met her a couple months back. She is effusive and thankful for the care we have provided her. She said it’s the first time in years that she hasn’t had leg swelling and can finally get back to the activities that she enjoyed before leg pain and blood clots got in the way. I check her surgical site and send her on her way.