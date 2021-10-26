Welcome to The Work Day, a series that charts a single day in various women’s working lives — from gallery owners to stay-at-home parents to chief executives. In this installment, we hear from nurse practitioner Janine Foster-Boswell. She recorded a workday in October.
Name: Janine Foster-Boswell
Age: 44
Location: New Jersey
Job title: Nurse practitioner in general and colorectal surgery
Previous jobs: Traveling critical care registered nurse; hospitalist nurse practitioner
What led me to my current role: I’ve known I wanted a career in medicine ever since I was a child. My mother is a registered nurse, and the sciences were always my strengths growing up. My father, unfortunately, struggled with health issues throughout most of my childhood, so I spent a lot of time in a hospital setting with him.
I worked for many years as a critical care/ICU nurse and had some great experiences traveling across the country while doing so. My dad, who was my biggest supporter, encouraged me to pursue a career as a nurse practitioner. Wanting to make my dad proud has been the most influential factor in the trajectory of my career — he poured so much of himself into providing me with the education that I received.
My workday
4:10 a.m.: On a typical workday, I wake up anywhere between 4 and 4:30. Because I am not a morning person, this is by far the toughest part of my day. I start my morning off with a gratitude prayer, get dressed, pack my breakfast and lunch, kiss my family (I envy that they’re still sleeping soundly), and I am out the door.
5:45 a.m.: I pull up to the hospital. I go into my office, drop off my bags and chug the rest of my most precious cup of coffee before I start my day.
6 a.m.: After grabbing my masks and scrub cap (island vibes are my favorite), I meet up with the surgical residents. During a.m. rounds, we make sure that those who have had surgery are stable and recovering well and make sure those who are pending surgery are ready to go; the first surgery patient is usually around 7 a.m.
7:30 a.m.: Because I am a perioperative advanced practice nurse, my day is spent managing the floor patients and troubleshooting consults as they come in either via the emergency room or floor staff. On Fridays, I run a preoperative clinic where I meet with patients who are going to have surgery and provide education and support to them in preparation for their upcoming procedure.
12:30 p.m.: I grab a bite to eat. I usually eat and chart reviews, then answer calls and pages as the day rolls on.
2 p.m.: I re-round on some of the patients who may be more medically fragile to make sure they are stabilized.
4 p.m.: I sign out for the day.
6:30 p.m.: After work, I head to get my kiddos, 10 and 6, from school, and then rush to get my son to football practice (proud football mom here!). After football, we get home, and my husband gets home around this time, too. I feed the family dinner, get the kids bathed and in bed and continue the process of cleaning up, packing lunches, school clothes for the next day, etc.
11:30 p.m.: I finally get myself into bed.