What led me to my current role: When I was a kid, I didn’t know that being a park ranger was a career opportunity. It wasn’t until college that I learned more about the National Park Service (NPS) and the different career paths available through an internship program called NPS Academy. The program includes a week-long orientation in a national park, where we talk about the NPS mission, careers and create community among the other participants. This internship took me to Glacier National Park for the summer, and I absolutely fell in love. I realized that I wanted to connect people to the outdoors through science. I eventually got into education and community engagement work, where I focused more on youth and their families.