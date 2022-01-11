How I spend the majority of my workday: I am not sure that I have a typical day. My primary work is as a family mediator. Right now, I am usually selected by attorneys who have me conduct the court-ordered mediation. The parties are with their attorneys, and we usually have them in separate rooms the whole time, and I go back and forth between them. The devil is always in the details, so I go back and forth between the parties, helping them to work out differences that arise. It is not unusual for us to stay at it until 6 or 7 p.m., or even later. I always make sure I schedule mediations when my husband is home to take care of the kids (he travels for work so this requires some coordination). But we are blessed with grandparents right down the street if things go sideways.