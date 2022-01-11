Welcome to The Work Day, a series that charts a single day in various women’s working lives — from gallery owners to stay-at-home parents to chief executives. In this installment, we hear from family mediator and lawyer Brooke Schmidly, who recorded a workday in January.
Name: J. Brooke Schmidly
Age: 45
Location: Asheboro, N.C.
Job titles: Family mediator; lawyer; Air Force JAG reservist
Previous jobs: I spent six years as an active duty Air Force JAG after graduating from law school. I have remained a reserve JAG ever since. In 2007, I moved to Asheboro and joined my dad in a private, small town legal practice. We practiced together until he became sick in 2013 and died in 2014. I will be forever grateful for the time we had together. And we took on some large cases together, along with our normal family, personal injury and criminal cases. I continued in that private practice until 2019.
What led me to my current role: In 2019, I was appointed by the governor of North Carolina to a district court judicial vacancy. Though there were some very hard days, I ended up loving my time as a judge more than I had ever anticipated. Unfortunately, shortly before my appointment, the N.C. legislature made judicial elections partisan. I did the best job I could as a judge, campaigned hard and hoped that would matter. It didn’t, and I lost. But I realized in January 2021 when my term ended that I had been given a gift: a chance in my 40s to design the next half of my career.
After prayer and reflection, I realized I wanted a few specific things: work-life balance (crucial in 2021 as we had three self-quarantines, school only two days a week for my then 8-year-old, day-care shutdowns because of coronavirus exposures, etc.), fulfilling work that mattered, and work that I enjoyed enough and could do at a pace that I could work into my 70s.
How I spend the majority of my workday: I am not sure that I have a typical day. My primary work is as a family mediator. Right now, I am usually selected by attorneys who have me conduct the court-ordered mediation. The parties are with their attorneys, and we usually have them in separate rooms the whole time, and I go back and forth between them. The devil is always in the details, so I go back and forth between the parties, helping them to work out differences that arise. It is not unusual for us to stay at it until 6 or 7 p.m., or even later. I always make sure I schedule mediations when my husband is home to take care of the kids (he travels for work so this requires some coordination). But we are blessed with grandparents right down the street if things go sideways.
As I have been growing the mediation business, I have taken on just a few legal cases. Mostly, it was for small businesses in my county that I had represented for years. There have been a large number of acquisitions, and I represented those companies and business-owners in asset and stock sales. I have enjoyed that work immensely.
Some days, I am working for the Air Force. I am often at my unit in Georgia for drill weekends or during the week, or I may be at some other location on a temporary duty assignment. I try not to be away from my kids longer than a week. Air Force work has been very intense this year, so I have also done a lot of work by telecommute from my home, sometimes on short notice. I enjoy the work and the camaraderie. Because I also have to take a physical fitness test, it has kept me very physically fit. I am stronger and more athletic in my 40s than I was in high school.
Because there are some days when I am away from my family (Air Force) and some days that I work late and don’t get to see them at night (some mediation days), the other days are very child-focused. I don’t mediate on most Tuesdays, for example, because my daughter and I ride horses on Tuesday afternoons.
My workday
4:18 a.m.: I always wake up a few minutes before the alarm goes off. I do nothing and speak to no one before I make a cup of coffee. Today is one of the days that I check coronavirus data for my church and email the results to our “reopening committee.” I read the daily devotion from Forward Day by Day and pray the Morning Resolve, a prayer I have used for 20 years. I follow this with seven minutes of centering prayer, which is really meditation that includes prayer.
5 a.m.: Time for a short workout. When I can’t run, I do a workout video from my favorite YouTube channel. Today, I do an arm and ab workout. Then I get straight to packing lunches, day-care bags, snacks for me, etc. I also put on the little makeup I wear and pick out my clothes.
6:20 a.m.: Both kids are up. After 10 minutes of play time and cuddles, mayhem ensues. The baby eats his breakfast and half of mine (yogurt with granola and berries), takes his shoes off the moment I get them on, wiggles throughout the process of putting his jacket on and then hides in my closet when it is time to go. Sissy helps carry things out to the car (after I have already done one trip) and spills some of the coffee from my to-go cup and then it is back inside for a rag. I like the craziness. I had many years of calm, serene mornings so I like the hugs, kisses and spills I get now.
7:45 a.m.: I arrive at my office and begin the process of checking email and reviewing the to-do list for today. I spend a lot of time answering questions about the mediation process and sending information about my availability. Today is no different. I also check my Air Force email; my drill weekend is coming up, so the emails typically begin to pour in as we all get ready.
9:30 a.m.: I leave my office to drive to the Law Enforcement Training Center. I am a trustee at Randolph Community College, and one thing I do in service to the college is teach two blocks for every basic law enforcement training class. The most recent class has graduated, but they take their state exam next Friday, so I am going back to do a two-hour review of juvenile law.
12:15 p.m.: I’m back from the juvenile law review and stop in at the restaurant in my building for chicken pie and collards. I may be eating at my desk, but it is so good that I even enjoy that! I spend the next hour doing some time sensitive Air Force work and responding to civilian work emails. I also receive a text that I will need to pick up my daughter after school (normally she is with a friend on Wednesdays, but her friend is sick). Luckily, her school is just two blocks from my office.
2:35 p.m.: I pick up my daughter from school. She is happy to see me but sad to miss her time with her friend. I got enough work done today at the office, so we decide to pick up the baby and head home early. That is important to me as the drill weekend comes up. Plus, her daddy should be home by 3:30, so we are all looking forward to an afternoon together.
3:45 p.m.: Daddy is home and kiddos are happy. It’s 50-degree weather and warm enough to play outside for the first time this week. Our raised bed garden, now dormant, provides endless fun for digging in the dirt. Around 4:30, their grandparents come over to visit and little guy asks to go with them back to their house. I give the kids about 20 minutes at their grandparents’ house before going and getting them back. We love that our kids have really close relationships with their grandparents. Those 20 minutes are great for them all.
5 p.m.: Baby is hungry and asking to “eat eat.” Tonight is leftover hodgepodge night. Baby eats leftover pizza and roasted broccoli. The rest of us wait for dinner until later. After he eats, we all play until 6:30. My living room is always a disaster of toys, books, blocks, etc.
6:30 p.m.: Time to start the baby’s bedtime routine of bath, cuddles and sleep. I am back downstairs at 7 p.m., and he is happy in his crib and goes right to sleep. That is really important because our daughter was an only child until she was 7, so she needs alone time with us. We make sure there is no schoolwork that needs to be done and then make our leftover plates (she polishes off my leftover chicken pie and some leftover green peas, and I eat a sandwich with the amazing macaroni salad my mother-in-law made. Dad eats the leftover greens and black-eyed peas from our New Year’s meal). We watch one episode of her favorite show: “Shark Tank.”
8:15 p.m.: Time for reading with our big girl before bed. We have been working our way through the “What Is America” series, and we are still on “What was the Women’s Rights Movement.” Lights out shortly after 8:30. She is not such an independent sleeper and wants me to lie down with her. I almost always fall asleep during that snuggle time. It works for us, though, because my husband is a night owl and I am an early bird.