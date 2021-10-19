On paper, I am a senior superintendent, but as my career progresses, it is so much more than just the title. It’s the experience of being able to deliver a project that impacts the everyday lives of the community. It’s being able to walk around the city with family and friends and being able to say “I built that”. Lastly, I am hopeful that I’m able to inspire other women that construction is an exciting and rewarding industry (and that there are tons of opportunities to learn, grow, and be successful).