How I spend the majority of my day: As the head of Fenton’s digital practice and a senior executive leader, I spend the most of my day working on the “head” and “heart” of our business. The “head” part of the work is providing my department a vision on how we stay competitive in the marketplace, how we continue to deliver best-in-class products to our clients and, most importantly, how we do work that helps our clients create a more just and sustainable world. The “heart” part of my day is spending time with members of my department, anticipating their needs and offering coaching, mentoring and psychological safety so that each team member is set up to succeed. No two days are the same, but here’s a small peek into my first day back in the office in July since the beginning of the pandemic.