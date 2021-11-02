What led me to my current role: As a kid, I earned my allowance transcribing my mom’s research interviews (she is also a professor, as is my dad). So I was exposed to the slog of research from a very young age. But in college, I realized that as painful and boring as research can be, I was really good at it. Then I started making actual scientific discoveries, and I was hooked. To be a professor, you need a PhD, so after getting a few more years of research experience after college, I went to grad school for six years, which set me on the path I’m on today.