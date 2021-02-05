McGirt says one way that you can check in with yourself after a traumatic event or gather valuable information before an appointment with your mental-health-care provider is by doing a head-to-toe assessment. “Ask yourself how you feel and if you notice anything different, starting at the top and going all the way to your toes. For example, you can ask, ‘How does my head feel? Have I been having any migraines? Is there any tension in my temples or around my sinuses? Is my throat sore?’”