I was born with Crouzon syndrome, a craniofacial condition where the bones in the head fused prematurely. Because my face — with crooked, wide-set eyes — is asymmetrical, I grew up understanding what it’s like to want to hide myself. Not out of shame for what I look like, but because dealing with other people’s reactions was exhausting. Years of strangers staring and pointing made me believe I should cover my face to make others more comfortable. I often wore sunglasses and styled my hair in a way that shielded my eyes. As an adult, I’ve come to love my differences because they make me who I am, but I’ve never been able to shake my dream of experiencing what it’s like to look like everyone else. It wasn’t until the coronavirus outbreak and mask orders went into effect that my wish was granted.