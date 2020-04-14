For the record, I’m not a music writer. I wasn’t sure how to write a whole essay about an album, so as I was listening, I just wrote down my thoughts: Strong start. Really into the vibe. Wow. Her raspy voice is better than I remembered. Really into it. I wonder if she’s ever smoked cigarettes. Are you just born with a raspy voice? Does she play video games? I wonder if all these songs will feel sad. Is she going through a breakup? Seriously, her voice. How? I wish I could sing. The beginning of “Diet Mountain Dew” reminds me of Portugal. The Man. What does she have against regular Mountain Dew? Oof, “Dark Paradise.” Definitely think it’s a breakup. I wish I could sing. Can you learn to sing as an adult? Why am I listening to such a sad album right now? It’s really good but I feel so sad. I hope her other albums aren’t all so sad. I want to cry. This album is making me feel lonelier than I do already. But her voice. It’s so angelic.