Marvin and I first met in the middle of the pandemic, right in the center of Boston. Given the fact that we had so much time on our hands, I was able to learn a lot about him quickly! I learned how much of a communicator he is, all about his love for travel, his self-taught photography skills, how innovative he is and how much he deserves to be heard. However, most of all, I learned that Marvin doesn’t like to see his loved ones struggle. He and I are service-industry entrepreneurs, so we are really helpful people by nature. But what I’ve learned about him the most during the pandemic is that when I remember to ask and allow him to help me, instead of trying to do every single thing myself, I’m able to let him be his truest self.