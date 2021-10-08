Earlier this year, I celebrated unlocking Level 30 of doing life mostly by myself. In one instance, this looked like: bringing a 75-kilogram washing machine up to my 11th floor apartment, unpacking it, fitting it into an awkward corner in my apartment, installing all the pipes, nuts and bolts and getting it up and running without any water leaks or electrical shocks during the test run. I felt so overwhelmed and proud of myself and can verify that self-reliance is underrated. I’m also an immigrant who lives by herself, which is another reason the washing machine was such a huge deal to me.