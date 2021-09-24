In 2020, 145,467 reported missing persons of color of the nearly 203,000 total were under the age of 18. While this number is not exclusive to Black youths, it makes it clear that our children are vulnerable. Missing children of color are grossly underreported in the news, leaving them less likely to be found. Children of color are deemed as less than — they are more likely to be categorized as runaways and criminals, and because of this mind-set, people are desensitized to their pain. The news last year of three Black trans women who were killed or disappeared in the same week never made national headlines. In a time when media coverage is driven by what will get more clicks and engagement on social platforms that have been flagged repeatedly as being anti-Black, it is no surprise that reality is suppressed by both the algorithm and those with power.