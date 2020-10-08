Both candidates were asked whether justice was done in the case of Breonna Taylor, the 26-year-old Black woman who was fatally shot by Louisville police officers in her apartment on March 13. A grand jury indicted only one of the officers in the case. Harris said she did not think justice was served, raising the killings of other Black people by the police. Pence claimed that there is not implicit racial bias in law enforcement and said that Trump had “repeatedly” condemned white supremacists, although he did not in last week’s debate with Biden.