There are a lot of questions swirling around a second pandemic holiday, but despite the questions, I’m an optimist. So I’ve decided I want to take back the holidays. I want to reimagine them and what they can mean to me. I want to rethink how I spend this time, whether it’s by myself or with friends. I want that magic back. I want to lean into smaller acts of kindness. I want to spend more quality time with the people I care about. I want to consider them — and the gifts I give — a little bit more intentionally.